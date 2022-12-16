VALID Act likely out of omnibus

The VALID Act is likely out of the omnibus, meaning the regulation of diagnostic tests is unlikely to be addressed, congressional aides and lobbyists tell Axios.

"Nothing is done until the bill is closed, but the prospects for VALID are pretty bleak," a senior GOP aide said.

Why it matters: The bill seeks to modernize a patchwork of regulations on diagnostic tests. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb had argued it could help prevent infamous episodes like Theranos, which fell through the cracks in testing regulation.