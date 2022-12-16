Skip to main content
VALID Act likely out of omnibus

Peter Sullivan
A red cross with part of a dollar bill sticking out of it

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The VALID Act is likely out of the omnibus, meaning the regulation of diagnostic tests is unlikely to be addressed, congressional aides and lobbyists tell Axios.

  • "Nothing is done until the bill is closed, but the prospects for VALID are pretty bleak," a senior GOP aide said.

Why it matters: The bill seeks to modernize a patchwork of regulations on diagnostic tests. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb had argued it could help prevent infamous episodes like Theranos, which fell through the cracks in testing regulation.

  • But backers were unable to win over academic medical centers, who warned that the bill would impose cumbersome new regulations.
