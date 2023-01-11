GOP adds 10 to Ways and Means, 9 to E&C
The GOP Steering Committee has added 10 new Republican members to the House Ways and Means Committee roster and nine to the Energy and Commerce Committee, a former leadership staffer with knowledge of the decision tells Axios.
Ways and Means:
- Mike Carey (Ohio)
- Randy Feenstra (Iowa)
- Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota)
- Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)
- Nicole Malliotakis (New York)
- Blake Moore (Utah)
- Michelle Steel (California)
- Greg Steube (Florida)
- Claudia Tenney (New York)
- Beth Van Duyne (Texas)
Energy and Commerce:
- Rick Allen (Georgia)
- Troy Balderson (Ohio)
- Kat Cammack (Florida)
- Russ Fulcher (Idaho)
- Diana Harshbarger (Tennessee)
- Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa)
- Jay Obernolte (California)
- August Pfluger (Texas)
- Randy Weber (Texas)
