Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

GOP adds 10 to Ways and Means, 9 to E&C

Victoria Knight
Illustration of a silver cloche being lifted to reveal the capitol building

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The GOP Steering Committee has added 10 new Republican members to the House Ways and Means Committee roster and nine to the Energy and Commerce Committee, a former leadership staffer with knowledge of the decision tells Axios.

Ways and Means:

  • Mike Carey (Ohio)
  • Randy Feenstra (Iowa)
  • Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota)
  • Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)
  • Nicole Malliotakis (New York)
  • Blake Moore (Utah)
  • Michelle Steel (California)
  • Greg Steube (Florida)
  • Claudia Tenney (New York)
  • Beth Van Duyne (Texas)

Energy and Commerce:

  • Rick Allen (Georgia)
  • Troy Balderson (Ohio)
  • Kat Cammack (Florida)
  • Russ Fulcher (Idaho)
  • Diana Harshbarger (Tennessee)
  • Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa)
  • Jay Obernolte (California)
  • August Pfluger (Texas)
  • Randy Weber (Texas)

Go deeper:

Jason Smith elected Ways and Means chair

Go deeper