The GOP Steering Committee has added 10 new Republican members to the House Ways and Means Committee roster and nine to the Energy and Commerce Committee, a former leadership staffer with knowledge of the decision tells Axios.

Ways and Means:

Mike Carey (Ohio)

Randy Feenstra (Iowa)

Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota)

Brian Fitzpatrick (Pennsylvania)

Nicole Malliotakis (New York)

Blake Moore (Utah)

Michelle Steel (California)

Greg Steube (Florida)

Claudia Tenney (New York)

Beth Van Duyne (Texas)

Energy and Commerce:

Rick Allen (Georgia)

Troy Balderson (Ohio)

Kat Cammack (Florida)

Russ Fulcher (Idaho)

Diana Harshbarger (Tennessee)

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa)

Jay Obernolte (California)

August Pfluger (Texas)

Randy Weber (Texas)

Go deeper:

Jason Smith elected Ways and Means chair