Stabenow's health care legacy

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement will end the career of a senator who’s known for taking up unflashy but critical health care issues like mental health policy and funding reauthorizations.

Why it matters: Her departure means the Senate will lose one of its most effective mental health champions.

The big picture: Stabenow, who chairs the Senate Finance health subcommittee, is an ardent mental health advocate and led many of the mental health provisions passed last month in the omnibus package.

They included legislation to increase the mental health care workforce and to get Medicare coverage for mental health counselors and therapists.

She also spearheaded the 2014 Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act, which created a new Medicaid reimbursement model for Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

“No person struggling with mental health issues or addiction should ever go without the treatment they need because grant funding runs out. Health care is health care — whether it is above the neck or below the neck,” Stabenow said last March.

Throughout her tenure, the four-term Michigan Democrat has also secured 10 years of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, pushed Medicare and TRICARE to better cover Alzheimer’s care, and co-authored legislation to extend community health centers’ funding.

Ten new community centers have opened in Detroit since Stabenow took office, according to the Detroit Free Press.

What’s next: Stabenow still has another two years in office, so we expect to hear more from her on health care before she leaves D.C.