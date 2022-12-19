Pandemic prep bill makes it into omnibus, minus 9/11 commission
The Senate's bipartisan pandemic preparedness bill will be partially included in the omnibus — minus the provision that establishes a 9/11-like commission to study COVID, congressional aides tell Axios' Caitlin Owens and Peter Sullivan.
Between the lines: That means the CDC director will become a Senate-confirmed position, beginning after the next election, one of the aides said. Rochelle Walensky isn't affected.
- The bill, the PREVENT Pandemics Act, does not include major new funding for the COVID-19 response, and the White House's request for that funding is not expected to be included in the omnibus.
- We'll keep you posted as we get more details on the omnibus!