Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Exclusive: Salesforce Ventures leads $15M round in insurance AI company

headshot
Illustration of a robot holding out an umbrella in the rain.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sixfold, a startup using generative AI to underwrite insurance, raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Salesforce Ventures.

Why it matters: The tech giant has aggressively invested in generative AI companies, with the goal of leading the pack in the AI race.

How it works: Founded by a team including two early employees at Unqork, Sixfold works with insurers to help train AI underwriting models based on the company's past business.

  • The models then suggest whether a policy should be underwritten based on the company's risk appetite. A human makes the final call.
  • Sixfold started in commercial insurance and recently moved into life and health.
  • "Commercial and life are where most manual underwriting is done," says CEO Alex Schmelkin. "That's why we picked those two segments."
  • Companies in the personal insurance space heavily use algorithms to search public data on driving history, for example, Schmelkin says,
  • But commercial insurance has lagged. Much of the data is locked up in self-submitted PDF documents, Yelp reviews, and government filings — unstructured data where generative AI has an edge, he says.

Sixfold makes money with an annual subscription fee, and it takes a less-than-1% cut from each premium written.

  • Customers include Axis Insurance and Generali.
  • Other investors in the round include Scale Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and Crystal Venture Partners.

Follow the money: Salesforce Ventures earmarked $500 million for investments in the AI space last year and has placed eight bets out of that fund.

  • It led a $200 million-plus round in Hugging Face in August, followed by leading a $106 million round in Together AI in March. It's now participating in a $450 million round in Canada's Cohere, per Reuters.
  • "We wanted to be at the forefront of the next wave of the computing industry," Salesforce Ventures managing director Nowi Kallen says, noting the insurance sector is a significant part of the tech giant's business.

Context: That comes as analysts say companies increasing their AI spending are shrinking their outlays for cloud software technologies like Salesforce.

Go deeper