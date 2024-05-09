Exclusive: CoverTree raises $13M to insure manufactured homes

Share on email (opens in new window)

CoverTree, an insurtech serving owners of manufactured homes, has raised a $13 million Series A led by Portage, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Amidst a nationwide housing shortage, record-high mortgage rates and rising home prices, manufactured homes are becoming more attractive to potential buyers.

How it works: CoverTree operates as a managing general agent (MGA) and has built an automated underwriting system specifically for manufactured homes.

In addition to a direct-to-consumer offering, CoverTree has built distribution partnerships with manufactured home community operators, independent agents, and lenders.

Partners include Blackstone-backed manufactured home community operator Roots Management and mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, CoverTree founder and CEO Adarsh Rachmale says.

Between the lines: Detroit-based CoverTree supports its partners by building out software they can use to manage their business.

It offers resident insurance management software for property managers, and a binding and underwriting platform independent agents and lenders can embed into their own operations.

The big picture: More than 21 million Americans live in manufactured homes today, representing about 15% of the nation's housing stock.

Given the state of the housing market, however, more homebuyers could turn to manufactured options due to their lower cost and growing availability.

The industry trade organization Manufactured Housing Institute says the average cost of a manufactured home is about $127,000 compared with more than $400,000 for a site-built home.

Yes, but: Insurance products for the sector haven't kept up with rising demand.

"Manufactured homes have gotten a bad rap over the last 60-70 years. They've been viewed as somewhat non-standard when in reality, their [insurance] performs a lot better than personal lines like auto," Rachmale says.

State of play: According to Rachmale, CoverTree's main competitors are Foremost and American Modern, two incumbents in the manufactured home insurance market.

He says about 40% of its business comes from new manufactured home purchasers, another 40% is winning business away from competitors, and 20% from uninsured homeowners getting policies for the first time.

Zoom in: AV8, Distributed Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, Ludlow Ventures and Annox Capital also participated in the Series A round.