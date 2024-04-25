Exclusive: Brazilian BaaS QI Tech hits $1B valuation

Brazilian Banking as a Service company QI Tech is valued at over $1 billion after extending its Series B funding to $210 million, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: Regulatory pressure and a broader fintech slowdown have brutalized the Banking as a Service sector stateside. The story seems to be playing out differently in Brazil.

Between the lines: General Atlantic led the round, which was originally announced in October as a $200 million raise at an undisclosed valuation.

QI Tech raised that initial Series B round with the express purpose of making an acquisition, though it didn't have a firm target. QI Tech and General Atlantic agreed that a new valuation would be determined on the successful close of an acquisition.

In November, QI Tech acquired Singulare.

The fine print: General Atlantic bought call options worth about $40 million as part of that Series B, which could be re-priced at a later date — notably, after it knew what QI Tech had acquired and what the specific financials of the combined company looked like.

How it works: Unlike in the U.S., where BaaS companies are generally not also banks, QI Tech does have a limited bank charter that allows it to lend off its own equity — though not off customer deposits.

But QI Tech does not hold credit on balance sheets to maturity and instead securitizes loans and sells them to other investment vehicles.

Singulare is an administrator and custodian to such vehicles, with close to $20 billion under management.

What's next: The Singulare transaction enables QI Tech to effectively process more lending — and do so more cheaply.

Previously, QI Tech used its own equity funding — which is more expensive for the company — as a kind of bridge loan on weekends and holidays if customers sought more lending capacity.

QI Tech can now connect customers to credit investors itself and does so on weekends, when capital markets are closed.

"Sometimes you have more operations during the weekends than during the business days," say QI Tech CFO Marcelo Bentivoglio.

The big picture: This is the second Brazilian BaaS company to buck the slowdown. Pismo was acquired by Visa last year in a $1 billion deal.

The bottom line: The company is now one of 18 Brazilian unicorns, based on CBInsights data.