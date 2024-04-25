Exclusive: Brazilian BaaS QI Tech hits $1B valuation

Brazilian Banking as a Service company QI Tech is valued at over $1 billion after extending its Series B funding to $210 million, it tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Regulatory pressure and a broader fintech slowdown have brutalized the Banking as a Service sector stateside. The story seems to be playing out differently in Brazil.
Between the lines: General Atlantic led the round, which was originally announced in October as a $200 million raise at an undisclosed valuation.
- QI Tech raised that initial Series B round with the express purpose of making an acquisition, though it didn't have a firm target. QI Tech and General Atlantic agreed that a new valuation would be determined on the successful close of an acquisition.
- In November, QI Tech acquired Singulare.
The fine print: General Atlantic bought call options worth about $40 million as part of that Series B, which could be re-priced at a later date — notably, after it knew what QI Tech had acquired and what the specific financials of the combined company looked like.
How it works: Unlike in the U.S., where BaaS companies are generally not also banks, QI Tech does have a limited bank charter that allows it to lend off its own equity — though not off customer deposits.
- But QI Tech does not hold credit on balance sheets to maturity and instead securitizes loans and sells them to other investment vehicles.
- Singulare is an administrator and custodian to such vehicles, with close to $20 billion under management.
What's next: The Singulare transaction enables QI Tech to effectively process more lending — and do so more cheaply.
- Previously, QI Tech used its own equity funding — which is more expensive for the company — as a kind of bridge loan on weekends and holidays if customers sought more lending capacity.
- QI Tech can now connect customers to credit investors itself and does so on weekends, when capital markets are closed.
- "Sometimes you have more operations during the weekends than during the business days," say QI Tech CFO Marcelo Bentivoglio.
The big picture: This is the second Brazilian BaaS company to buck the slowdown. Pismo was acquired by Visa last year in a $1 billion deal.
The bottom line: The company is now one of 18 Brazilian unicorns, based on CBInsights data.