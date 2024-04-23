TabaPay to pay about $9.7M in Synapse deal

TabaPay will pay about $9.7 million in cash to buy the assets of bankrupt fintech player Synapse, per court filings yesterday. Why it matters: It's a far cry from Synapse's former valuation, but it will be enough to pay back Synapse's secured creditors.

Between the lines: The $9.7 million was negotiated with the express purpose of covering Synapse's secured debts owed to Silicon Valley Bank and First Citizens Bank.

As of this month, those lenders are owed $8.7 million, per the filing.

Unsecured creditors, which include Kroll Associates, are also expected to receive some payout.

Synapse, per PitchBook, was once valued at $180 million, but its shareholders, including a16z, will not see any of the $9.7 million.

What we're watching: The figure is still subject to court approval, meaning the value could change.

By the numbers: Synapse — which helps fintechs open bank accounts on behalf of their customers — works with some 20 financial institutions and 100 fintechs, reaching about 10 million end users.

Behind the scenes: According to the filing, Synapse had anticipated a slowdown in the BaaS ecosystem and had begun seeking funding to pivot its strategy sometime prior to mid-2023.

But unnamed "investor directors" vetoed a $100 million term sheet that would have allowed the company to change gears, launch in-house products and potentially even buy a bank, it alleges.

Mercury, one of Synapse's largest customers, then cut ties with Synapse and directly entered a relationship with Evolve Bank.

It also sued the BaaS company seeking $30 million. Synapse countersued, seeking over $36 million.

Synapse hired William Blair and, later, Sherwood Partners to explore a sale.

The bottom line: The TabaPay deal is a lifeline for Synapse, enabling it to continue serving customers and cutting off the likelihood of additional messy lawsuits from that group.