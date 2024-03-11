Griffin, a U.K.-based Banking as a Service startup, has raised £19 million and obtained a banking license from local financial services regulators.

Why it matters: The license enables Griffin to offer a full range of banking, payments and wealth solutions without having to partner with another bank.

Zoom in: The company's £19 million (~$24 million) Series A extension was led by MassMutual Ventures, NordicNinja and Breega, with participation from existing investors Notion Capital and EQT Ventures.

Driving the news: Roughly a year after starting the application process, the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority granted Griffin a full banking license.

Griffin founder and CEO David Jarvis says the opportunity to build its own core banking system and operate with a bank license was part of the reason for launching the company in the U.K.

"If you only tried to deliver this through technology, you would have a bunch of issues, some of which would be around risk and compliance, and others, which would be around margins," he says.

Context: Around the same time Jarvis and co-founder Allen Rohner began working on Griffin, they saw a spate of new tech-forward banks being spun up in Europe.

He says that in the U.K. in particular, regulators have been working to increase competition by helping startups and new entrants obtain banking licenses.

Between the lines: That puts it in contrast to most BaaS startups in the U.S., which partner with sponsor banks to provide API-based financial services offerings to their clients.

"The U.S. is ... not the easiest place in which to set up a new bank," Jarvis says.

Flashback: Griffin last raised a $13.5 million Series A round led by MassMutual Ventures in June.

The company has raised around $52 million since being founded in 2017.

