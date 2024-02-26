Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Helcim, a payments company offering lower and more transparent prices, raised $20 million in Series B funding, it tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The raise comes as pricing competition in the space is heating up and as merchants have been battling payments companies over fees.

How it works: Helcim charges the cost of interchange, plus an 8-cent margin. It says — depending on the card used — its transactions average 1.93% and 8 cents per in-person transaction.

In comparison, many major processors charge what is known as a flat-rate for credit card processing: Each transaction is the same price. That results in a more predictable and simple bill, but one that doesn't necessarily disclose the processor's markup.

Helcim founder Nic Beique says the company was able to lower prices because it built its payments operations in-house rather than on top of another processor.

Zoom in: Square says its standard is 2.6% plus 10 cents per in-person transaction. Lightspeed also charges 2.6% plus 10 cents.

Zoom out: Payments fees have become a renewed source of dispute between merchants and payments companies.

Just last year, retail giants Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Shopify began pushing Congress to pass a bill aiming to clamp down on credit card fees.

Similarly, Toast retracted a 99-cent fee after widespread backlash from its restaurant base.

The big picture: Merchants shopping for lower prices last year drove down the stock prices of companies like Adyen.

Adyen co-CEO Pieter van der Does said in August: "We could join a price fight. We don't think that's the right strategy."

That came after PayPal's Braintree cut prices on its payments services a year earlier.

Pismo and Acorns investor Headline led the round and was joined by investors including Clocktower Ventures, Vesey Ventures and SilverCircle.

"It's been a long time since we've had substantial change in the SMB-payments space," says Headline partner King Goh, noting Block and PayPal were founded over a decade ago.

State of play: The company targets SMBs with $500,000 to $2 million in annual transaction volume.