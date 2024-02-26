Helcim, a payments company offering lower and more transparent prices, raised $20 million in Series B funding, it tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The raise comes as pricing competition in the space is heating up and as merchants have been battling payments companies over fees.
How it works: Helcim charges the cost of interchange, plus an 8-cent margin. It says — depending on the card used — its transactions average 1.93% and 8 cents per in-person transaction.
- In comparison, many major processors charge what is known as a flat-rate for credit card processing: Each transaction is the same price. That results in a more predictable and simple bill, but one that doesn't necessarily disclose the processor's markup.
- Helcim founder Nic Beique says the company was able to lower prices because it built its payments operations in-house rather than on top of another processor.
Zoom in: Square says its standard is 2.6% plus 10 cents per in-person transaction. Lightspeed also charges 2.6% plus 10 cents.
Zoom out: Payments fees have become a renewed source of dispute between merchants and payments companies.
- Just last year, retail giants Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Shopify began pushing Congress to pass a bill aiming to clamp down on credit card fees.
- Similarly, Toast retracted a 99-cent fee after widespread backlash from its restaurant base.
The big picture: Merchants shopping for lower prices last year drove down the stock prices of companies like Adyen.
- Adyen co-CEO Pieter van der Does said in August: "We could join a price fight. We don't think that's the right strategy."
- That came after PayPal's Braintree cut prices on its payments services a year earlier.
Pismo and Acorns investor Headline led the round and was joined by investors including Clocktower Ventures, Vesey Ventures and SilverCircle.
- "It's been a long time since we've had substantial change in the SMB-payments space," says Headline partner King Goh, noting Block and PayPal were founded over a decade ago.
State of play: The company targets SMBs with $500,000 to $2 million in annual transaction volume.
- Square has also sought to move upmarket into sellers having over $500,000 in annual volume, with 40% of its GPV coming from such companies last year.
- "Lower payments cost is the wedge," says Headline's Goh, who notes the company is adding business management software for this market of larger SMBs.