Exclusive: Thomson Reuters puts $1M into accounting AI company
42 mins ago
Thomson Reuters Ventures invested $1 million in seed funding in Truewind, an accounting co-pilot startup, the companies told Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) has heavily emphasized generative AI developments in recent months. The company acquired Casetext, an AI assistant for lawyers, last year for $650 million.
Details: The funding is an extension to Truewind's September round of funding, which was a $3 million check led by Fin Capital and Y Combinator.
- Using machine learning — including generative AI — Truewind previously targeted startups first and foremost, seeking to act as their accountant.
- With the new capital from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Truewind will expand its customer base to include accounting firms, which bring in more revenue per customer.
- "We want to put this in the hands of accountants to give them an accountant copilot," says CEO Alex Lee.
- Since September, Truewind has increased its staff to 12 employees.
The big picture: Notably, tax and accounting was the fastest growing of Thomson Reuters' three major segments in the third quarter last year.
- "We see meaningful revenue acceleration particularly... through 2025, 2026, and 2027 as a result of these investments," Reuters CEO Stephen Hasker told analysts in November regarding the firm's gen AI initiatives.
Of note: Thomson Reuters Ventures has made 8 gen AI investments over the last 12 months, says partner Joe Dormani.
- "Through the venture fund, we try to... have the ability to give our customer visibility into those products," he says.