Thomson Reuters Ventures invested $1 million in seed funding in Truewind, an accounting co-pilot startup, the companies told Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) has heavily emphasized generative AI developments in recent months. The company acquired Casetext, an AI assistant for lawyers, last year for $650 million.

Details: The funding is an extension to Truewind's September round of funding, which was a $3 million check led by Fin Capital and Y Combinator.

Using machine learning — including generative AI — Truewind previously targeted startups first and foremost, seeking to act as their accountant.

With the new capital from Thomson Reuters Ventures, Truewind will expand its customer base to include accounting firms, which bring in more revenue per customer.

"We want to put this in the hands of accountants to give them an accountant copilot," says CEO Alex Lee.

Since September, Truewind has increased its staff to 12 employees.

The big picture: Notably, tax and accounting was the fastest growing of Thomson Reuters' three major segments in the third quarter last year.

"We see meaningful revenue acceleration particularly... through 2025, 2026, and 2027 as a result of these investments," Reuters CEO Stephen Hasker told analysts in November regarding the firm's gen AI initiatives.

Of note: Thomson Reuters Ventures has made 8 gen AI investments over the last 12 months, says partner Joe Dormani.