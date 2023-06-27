Thomson Reuters paying $650 million for legal AI assistant Casetext

Share on email (opens in new window)

Thomson Reuters has agreed to buy Casetext, a San Francisco-based AI assistant for lawyers, for $650 million in cash.

Why it matters: The only thing hotter than funding AI startups may be acquiring AI startups, with this deal coming one day after Databricks agreed to buy MosaicML for $1.3 billion in stock.

ROI: Casetext had raised around $68 million in VC funding, most recently in early 2022 at a $125 million post-money valuation, per PitchBook. Backers include Canvas Ventures, USV, 8VC and Red Sea Ventures.

It launched back in 2013 as a legal knowledge-sharing platform, later pivoting toward automation tools.

The bottom line: The AI revolution will be consolidated.