European fintechs remain among top "founder factories" in the region
Dec 11, 2023
European fintech unicorns Revolut, Klarna, N26 and Wise were among the top companies to spin out new founders in Europe and Israel, according to a report from Accel and Dealroom.co.
Details: This is the latest version of a report tracking new startup founders who had previously worked at European and Israeli VC-backed unicorns.
- According to the report, 248 of the region's 358 VC-backed companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more have spun out more than 1,450 startups.
- That number has jumped from 1,200 startups spun out of unicorns in a version of the report released earlier this year.
Between the lines: According to the report, 70 fintech unicorns have seen 423 startups founded by former employees in the last 14 years, making up more than a third (35%) of all new companies tracked.
- Collectively, Revolut, Klarna, N26 and Wise have produced more than 120 new tech companies between them.
- Fintechs Monzo (17), Payoneer (16), Sumup (13), Wefox (13) and Billpanda (11) also ranked high on the list.