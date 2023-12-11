Data: Dealroom.co; Chart: Axios Visuals

European fintech unicorns Revolut, Klarna, N26 and Wise were among the top companies to spin out new founders in Europe and Israel, according to a report from Accel and Dealroom.co.

Details: This is the latest version of a report tracking new startup founders who had previously worked at European and Israeli VC-backed unicorns.

According to the report, 248 of the region's 358 VC-backed companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more have spun out more than 1,450 startups.

That number has jumped from 1,200 startups spun out of unicorns in a version of the report released earlier this year.

Between the lines: According to the report, 70 fintech unicorns have seen 423 startups founded by former employees in the last 14 years, making up more than a third (35%) of all new companies tracked.