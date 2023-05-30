Data: Dealroom.co; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fintechs Klarna, Revolut and N26 are among the leading companies to fuel the next generation of entrepreneurs in Europe and Israel, according to a recent report from Accel and Dealroom.co.

Details: The report tracks the number of new startup founders who have emerged after working at European and Israeli VC-backed unicorns, as well as the funding they have attracted.

According to the report, 221 of the region's 353 VC-backed companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more have spun out nearly 1,200 startups.

By the numbers: The leading "founder factories," ranked by the number of startups founded by former employees, are Spotify (32), Delivery Hero (32), Criteo (31), Klarna (31), Zalando (30), Revolut (26) N26 (24), BlaBlaCar (24), Deliveroo (24), and Wise (22).

European fintechs Monzo (15), Payoneer (15), Wefox (12) and Sumup (12) also ranked high.

The leading tech hubs in thosee regions were Tel Aviv — home to 33 unicorn founder factories and 127 startup spinouts; London — the birthplace of 27 unicorn founder factories and 185 startup spinouts; and Berlin — home to 25 unicorn founder factories and 165 startup spinouts.

What they're saying: "We analyzed all the companies that have been created by employees working at large successful businesses in Europe, and we found staggering numbers," Accel partner Luca Bocchio says.