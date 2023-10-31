QI Tech bags $200 million with eye on M&A
QI Tech, a Brazilian Banking and Lending as a Service startup, raised $200 million in Series B financing led by General Atlantic.
Why it matters: Responding to the state of the fintech fundraising market, QI Tech says it plans to use the new funds to explore M&A opportunities.
How it works: Founded in 2018, QI Tech provides a set of APIs that enables other businesses to offer banking or lending services to their end customers.
- On the banking side, that includes digital account opening, wire transfers, Pix, bank slips and other payment services.
- On the lending side, it provides credit scoring and credit underwriting to enable buy now, pay later lending for e-commerce brands, as well as more traditional home equity or student loans for asset managers and fintechs.
Zoom in: QI Tech has a Direct Credit Company (SCD) license approved by the Brazilian Central Bank, which operates as a limited type of national bank charter.
- That means that, unlike most BaaS providers in the U.S., QI Tech doesn't have to partner with a sponsor bank to offer its services to B2B clients.
- It also holds a brokerage license to administer and safeguard investment funds.
Flashback: In 2021, QI Tech raised a Series A round of $50 million led by Singapore's sovereign investment fund GIC.
What's next: As with that Series A, this round will fund M&A opportunities.
- In late 2021, shortly after the close of its Series A round, the company acquired fraud prevention startup Zaig.
- Earlier this year, QI bought banking application development startup Builders Bank.
What they're saying: "We decided to make sure that we had enough cash in our balance sheet to pursue M&A as we believe this next phase, this next 12-18 months, is going to be a good phase for acquisition," QI Tech co-founder and CFO Marcelo Bentivoglio says.
- In particular, Bentivoglio says the company is looking for companies that could boost its collections capabilities, as well as startups that are building open finance and open investment platforms.
Of note: Across Capital, which invested $12 million into the company in October 2022, doubled its investment in the most recent round.
- J.P. Morgan served as leading placement agent, Vinci Partners as financial adviser, and Freitas e Leite Advogados as legal counsel for the Series B round.