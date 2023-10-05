Fintech funding ticks upward in September
Fintech funding ticked upward in September, nearly matching the amount raised by companies a year earlier, data from FT Partners show.
Why it matters: Part of the pickup is psychological: Investors and founders are coming to terms with a new normal. The other is reason: Time is running out.
Details: Fintech companies raised $4.3 billion in September, compared with $4.4 billion in the same period in 2022 and $3.2 billion in August.
- Prismic Life Reinsurance drove much of the activity, with a $1 billion raise from Prudential Life Insurance and Warburg Pincus.
Context: It's been roughly 20 months since the fintech funding slowdown began in earnest, per the data.
- That's two months longer than the conventional wisdom that startups should have 12-18 months of cash runway.
Of note: Many startups have sought to extend their runways in recent quarters through layoffs and resets.