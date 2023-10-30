Bitstamp seeks $50m for post-FTX expansion
22 mins ago
Bitstamp, among the oldest crypto exchanges on the market, is looking to raise $50 million, chief commercial officer and U.S. CEO Bobby Zagotta told Axios.
Why it matters: Now that FTX is out of the picture and Binance is battling legal issues, Bitstamp sees a chance for it to grow market share outside the U.S.
Driving the news: Bitstamp is in "active talks" to raise capital to boost its operations in Europe, Zagotta said on the sidelines of the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas.
- About 65% of the firm's revenue stems from the continent, which remains the company's priority — especially amid U.S. regulatory uncertainty over crypto.
- "Europe is the most important market for us right now," he says. "We do think we can go faster."
- The firm this year announced plans to exit Canada, and it stopped its crypto staking services in the U.S.
Details: Bitstamp has roughly 5 million global users and is focused on institutional investors.
- Founded in 2011, it has been surpassed in recent years by later entrants like Binance and Coinbase in terms of trading volume.
Background: Zagotta said the talks had not reached the point of determining a valuation.
- Belgium-based investment firm NXMH, which is backed by South Korea's NXC, acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018.
- That deal valued the company around $400 million, says Zagotta.
- Ripple bought a minority stake in the business this year, taking shares owned previously by Pantera.