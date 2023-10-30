Bitstamp seeks $50m for post-FTX expansion

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bitstamp, among the oldest crypto exchanges on the market, is looking to raise $50 million, chief commercial officer and U.S. CEO Bobby Zagotta told Axios.

Why it matters: Now that FTX is out of the picture and Binance is battling legal issues, Bitstamp sees a chance for it to grow market share outside the U.S.

Driving the news: Bitstamp is in "active talks" to raise capital to boost its operations in Europe, Zagotta said on the sidelines of the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas.

About 65% of the firm's revenue stems from the continent, which remains the company's priority — especially amid U.S. regulatory uncertainty over crypto.

"Europe is the most important market for us right now," he says. "We do think we can go faster."

The firm this year announced plans to exit Canada, and it stopped its crypto staking services in the U.S.

Details: Bitstamp has roughly 5 million global users and is focused on institutional investors.

Founded in 2011, it has been surpassed in recent years by later entrants like Binance and Coinbase in terms of trading volume.

Background: Zagotta said the talks had not reached the point of determining a valuation.