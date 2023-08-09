Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Debt collection software startup Credgenics gets $50M

Lucinda Shen
Illustration of arms wrapped around giant pile of money.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Credgenics, a debt collection software startup based in India, raised $50 million at a valuation of $340 million, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Debt collection and repayment startups are getting above average attention as the threat of recession continues to loom over the economy.

Details: Credgenics' software helps banks and financial companies automate the collections process, and provides collections analytics, payments, and litigation management.

  • Investors in the round include Westbridge Capital, Accel, Tanglin Ventures, and Beams Fintech Fund.
  • The company was last valued at $100 million in 2021, per DealStreetAsia.

State of play: Based on CBInsights data, fintechs averaged $15.4 million per funding round in the first half of this year — putting Credgenics' round a cut above most.

  • But it's not the only one in the debt collection and repayment space to gather a larger round of funding.
  • Health care bill collections startup Collectly last month gathered $29 million in Series A funding.
  • Debt repayment business Clerkie snapped up $33 million in Series A funding in April.
  • Symend, a debt resolution company, raised $42 million led the round by Inovia Capital in November.
  • In October, private equity firm Pollen Street Capital invested in Pair Finance, a Berlin-based startup in the space.
