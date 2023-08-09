Debt collection software startup Credgenics gets $50M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Credgenics, a debt collection software startup based in India, raised $50 million at a valuation of $340 million, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Debt collection and repayment startups are getting above average attention as the threat of recession continues to loom over the economy.

Details: Credgenics' software helps banks and financial companies automate the collections process, and provides collections analytics, payments, and litigation management.

Investors in the round include Westbridge Capital, Accel, Tanglin Ventures, and Beams Fintech Fund.

The company was last valued at $100 million in 2021, per DealStreetAsia.

State of play: Based on CBInsights data, fintechs averaged $15.4 million per funding round in the first half of this year — putting Credgenics' round a cut above most.