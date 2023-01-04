Publicly traded crypto exchange Coinbase agreed to a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) after the agency found deficiencies in its compliance program dating to 2018.

Why it matters: With the collapse of FTX and other crypto exchanges, regulatory agencies will no doubt be looking closely at firms in the sector.

Driving the news: Coinbase agreed to a $50 million fine and committed to investing $50 million to improve its compliance program as part of the settlement.

Of note: In a joint statement Tuesday, the Fed, OCC and the FDIC warned of risks associated with digital assets, including the lack of maturity in crypto business' governance structures.

Context: The agency’s look into Coinbase was initially spurred by a safety and soundness investigation in 2020 as part of NYDFS’ routine oversight of the exchange.

The agency says it found “serious deficiencies” in Coinbase’s compliance function, which included its anti-money-laundering and Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions programs.

Coinbase hired an independent consultant to assess its compliance program and provide recommendations, after which Coinbase adopted a remediation plan to improve the function.

What they found: NYDFS says that during the period in question, the compliance program failed to keep up with Coinbase’s business growth and was overwhelmed with a backlog of 100,000-plus unreviewed transaction monitoring alerts.

In particular, it claims Coinbase’s “know your customer” (KYC) program was immature and inadequate, doing the bare minimum to verify customer due diligence.

Coinbase also failed to sufficiently monitor customer transactions to address suspicious activity, the agency says.

What we’re watching: NYDFS is not the only agency to investigate Coinbase’s business practices. In its August earnings filing, the firm said it had also received investigative requests from the SEC.