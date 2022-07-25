Aptos Labs, a blockchain startup founded by former Meta employees, raised $150 million in Series A funding led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto.

Why it matters: The deal shows that investors are plenty hungry for a project that can fulfill the broader blockchain ecosystem's unrealized promises — and for talent that came out of Meta’s Diem/Novi project, despite its ultimate failure.

Background: Aptos Labs is building a so-called Layer 1 blockchain intended to lower fees and speed up transactions, while creating a more secure environment.

Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching — who both worked on Meta’s Novi blockchain project — founded the company in December.

The project draws on "key elements of the Diem blockchain and its smart contract language Move."

Details: The last round of funding valued the young business at more than $1 billion. Aptos has now raised over $350 million in its lifetime.

Investors in this round (which includes Apollo, Griffin Gaming Partners, Franklin Templeton, Circle Ventures, Superscrypt founded by Temasek) have doubled the valuation.

Aptos will launch more broadly later this year, using the funds to hire as well as invest in developers in its ecosystem.

Bottom line: Aptos bears the yoke of high expectations.