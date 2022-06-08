Felix Capital gets $600 million for a new fund

Felix Capital, a London-based consumer-focused venture investor, has raised $600 million for its fourth fund.

Why it matters: Felix Capital is diving deeper into crypto with this new fund, which shows that more traditional investors are using novel ways to dip their toes in the space.

Background: With a preference for leading rounds in early-stage companies, Felix Capital does have the ability to selectively invest in growth-stage businesses. It's been using that ability to invest in growth-stage crypto companies, jumping in the backseat to learn about the space and while taking on less risk.

"We really want to do this in collaboration with specialist funds," founder Frederic Court says. "We see ourselves as more of a complementary investor."

Last year, the firm made its first-ever investment in a crypto business, participating in Ledger's $380 million Series C round of funding — a decidedly not early-stage bet. It also participated in a $680 million round for Sorare.

Felix Capital, though, has also made one early-stage crypto bet, in Lightspark, a company co-founded by one of Diem's founders, David Marcus. But, again, it did not lead the investment.

"We are expanding our areas of focus to include web3," Court says.

Context: Having now raised $1.2 billion across all of its funds, Felix Capital has placed most of it bets on consumer-focused companies, like Deliveroo, Goop, Houzz and Oatly.

Court says he sees Felix Capital's consumer know-how as a benefit to more technical crypto-focused funds, while technical funds can help fill in gaps in Felix Capital's own knowledge around crypto.

Eventually, says Court, the fund might take leading roles in crypto companies.

The big picture: Felix Capital is diving deeper into crypto, but it's not a "crypto investor" in the sense that the majority of the fund is unlikely to be focused on the space, he adds.

💭 Thought bubble: Exposure to crypto for traditional funds is now a diversification strategy, but also a hedge against missing out on the crypto's upsurge.