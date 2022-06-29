Three Arrows Capital, the beleaguered crypto hedge fund, has been ordered into liquidation by a court in the British Virgin Islands, Sky News first reported.

Teneo Restructuring, an advisory firm, has been appointed to handle the liquidation, a source with knowledge of the matter confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: Being ordered into liquidation will put a more standard process in place for Three Arrows and its creditors at a time when some of the fund's lenders appear confused and say they have had little communication from the investor.

This also means Teneo is now in control of 3AC's assets, rather than founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu.

Details: Teneo is taking stock of what 3AC actually owns and is expected to collect information on 3AC's creditors and debtors via a website in coming days, the source says.

Known creditors include Voyager Digital, a company that has said it is owed about $674 million.

Three Arrows' fund is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

Of note: The liquidation process is in its early stages, meaning the creditors are probably in for a long haul.