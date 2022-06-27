3AC defaults on $674 million Voyager Digital loan
Voyager Digital (TSX: VOYG) issued a notice of default to Three Arrows Capital on Monday after the latter missed its deadline to repay a $674 million loan.
Why it matters: It's yet another bad sign for the crypto hedge fund that had a relatively clean reputation in the industry until a few weeks ago.
- It's also not a particularly good sign for Voyager Digital or 3AC's other creditors. In a press release, Voyager noted, "It is uncertain what amount Voyager will be able to recover from 3AC for non-payment."
Details: Voyager Digital has said 3AC owes it 15,250 bitcoins and $350 million in USDC stablecoins.
- It gave the hedge fund until June 24 to repay $25 million in USDC and until today to repay the full amount. Neither of those deadlines were met.
- Now Voyager is contemplating legal action, and may be considering some restructuring of its own, having retained Moelis & Co. as a financial adviser.
- Notably, options 3AC has been considering include asset sales and a bailout by other firms, per the WSJ. Voyager, meanwhile, got a credit line from Alameda Ventures totaling about $520 million.
The big question: There's already been a contagion effect from 3AC's failures. The question is how big the contagion will be.