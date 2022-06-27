3AC defaults on $674 million Voyager Digital loan

Voyager Digital (TSX: VOYG) issued a notice of default to Three Arrows Capital on Monday after the latter missed its deadline to repay a $674 million loan.

Why it matters: It's yet another bad sign for the crypto hedge fund that had a relatively clean reputation in the industry until a few weeks ago.

It's also not a particularly good sign for Voyager Digital or 3AC's other creditors. In a press release, Voyager noted, "It is uncertain what amount Voyager will be able to recover from 3AC for non-payment."

Details: Voyager Digital has said 3AC owes it 15,250 bitcoins and $350 million in USDC stablecoins.

It gave the hedge fund until June 24 to repay $25 million in USDC and until today to repay the full amount. Neither of those deadlines were met.

Now Voyager is contemplating legal action, and may be considering some restructuring of its own, having retained Moelis & Co. as a financial adviser.

Notably, options 3AC has been considering include asset sales and a bailout by other firms, per the WSJ. Voyager, meanwhile, got a credit line from Alameda Ventures totaling about $520 million.

The big question: There's already been a contagion effect from 3AC's failures. The question is how big the contagion will be.