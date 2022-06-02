Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, is laying off about 10% of its workforce Thursday, citing the “crypto winter.”

Why it matters: The news is a sign that even the enormous amount of dry powder in crypto won’t be enough to fully protect the industry from the market’s downturn.

Gemini in particular just raised in November, gathering $400 million at a $7.1 billion valuation.

“This is where we are now, in the contraction phase that is settling into a period of stasis — what our industry refers to as ‘crypto winter,’” the brothers wrote. “This has all been further compounded by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil. We are not alone.”

Context: That ominous statement, “we are not alone,” is true. Crypto exchanges have been among the most visibly hit by the combination of interest rate hikes, a return back to semi-normal, and geopolitical shocks.

Latin America-focused Bitso laid off 80 employees earlier this month.

Coinbase, after emphasizing plans to grow this year, later said it would slow its hiring plans two weeks ago.

Details: In a blog post on Gemini’s website, the Winklevoss brothers said that affected employees will today receive a calendar inviting them to one-on-one conversations about their separation and healthcare benefits.