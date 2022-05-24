Venture capital firm Standard Crypto has raised roughly $500 million toward a fund that will invest in both equity and crypto, a source with knowledge of the matter tells Axios.

Why it matters: The crypto-focused fund is raising at an opportune time as valuations in the space are finally showing signs of calming down, along with the broader market.

The source adds that the firm, founded by an ex-Benchmark and ex-Lightspeed duo, is expecting the fund to close at around that $500 million figure — its hard cap.

It had previously sought to raise $150 million for that fund, per the source.

Details: The fund is dubbed Standard Crypto Venture Fund I.

Standard Crypto has historically focused on early stage investments. Its bets have ranged from gaming, social networks, and financial infrastructure, to DAOs and DeFi.

Background: Ex-Benchmark investor Alok Vasudev and Ex-Lightspeed partner Adam Goldberg spun out to form Standard Crypto in 2019 during the last crypto downturn.

They've since stayed low-key. The firm's website features only its name and the two co-founders' emails.

But early positions on protocols and companies such as Aave, Gauntlet, Matrixport, Yuga Labs, OpenSea and Sommelier have helped propel Standard Crypto's assets under management to about $1.5 billion, the source tells Axios.

Standard Crypto is known for working with its portfolio companies on hiring, token governance and operating nodes.

