Treasury's latest IRA guidance is likely to revive grappling about what qualifies as "clean" energy. Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to decide how to factor biomass and biogas into the IRA's tech-neutral energy tax credits.

Its final guidance for the incentives will have implications for the running controversy about whether these fuels are climate-friendly.

Some environmentalists want Treasury to shut these fuels out of the IRA.

Zoom in: Treasury's initial proposal, released last week, effectively punts on whether ​​fuels like biomass and "renewable" natural gas will qualify for the incentives.

The law requires it to consider the life cycle emissions of burning or gasifying these fuels to make electricity. The administration set out a list of questions about how to model those emissions.

That's likely to set off a letter and comment war, as industry and green groups clash over the future of these fuels.

Between the lines: It's not make-or-break for the industry. The credit isn't trying to create an industry from scratch, and RNG currently has limited scale in the power sector.

Still, "there's just so many opportunities to take this industry and really kind of bring it to the next level," said Lauren Collins, a tax lawyer with Vinson & Elkins.

Treasury asked a similar series of questions about RNG in its initial proposal for the 45V hydrogen credit.

In both cases, the RNG industry essentially wants the department to use a version of the GREET model to back up what it says is its "enormous climate benefit."

"We are evaluating the opportunity to clarify a few issues and look forward to responding to broader questions" in the electricity credit guidance, Geoff Dietz, director of federal government affairs for the RNG Coalition, said in a statement.

The other side: Companies and state governments see these fuels as carbon-neutral. But Sarah Lutz, a climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, argues that those evaluations are based on "very arbitrary or honestly incorrect baseline assumptions."

"The main thing that we're advocating for is that Treasury is taking a really hard look at what the baseline assumptions are for their model and that they're not putting their blinders on," she said.

What we're watching: Hill progressives have already tried to stop biomass companies from getting the IRA's advanced manufacturing incentive.