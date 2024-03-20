Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Biomass tax conundrum

Mar 20, 2024
Biomass wood pellets

Biomass wood pellets. Photo: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Progressives want to prevent biomass companies from qualifying for the IRA's advanced energy tax credit.

Why it matters: Biomass' potential climate benefits have long been a subject of dispute among climate advocates, and Southern states produce lots of wood pellets for export.

Driving the news: Green groups and Hill Democrats are campaigning with the Biden administration to stop wood pellet companies from claiming the credit.

  • Rep. Don Beyer led a letter to DOE and the IRS arguing that giving the industry the incentive would go against the administration's environmental justice commitments.
  • "Industrial-scale wood bioenergy producers — which operate wood pellet mills in the U.S. Southeast and then export pellets to biomass power plants in Europe and Asia — do not meet our climate goals," the Democrats wrote.
  • They pointed to Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet producer, which said last year it had applied for 48C (the company recently filed for bankruptcy).

What they're saying: "We've seen, in rural America, wood pellets leading to deforestation and hurting communities. That has given me concern," Rep. Ro Khanna, who signed the letter, told Axios.

  • Danna Smith, executive director of the Dogwood Alliance, said she's seeing policymakers "actually take note of this industry.
  • "I think this is a really opportune time for the administration to course-correct its position," she said.

The other side: Not all Democrats are on board with the anti-biomass push.

  • Rep. Jared Huffman, for example, said he's not a biomass "purist" and that it "can be done in a way that's acceptable."
  • Enviva and other biomass companies say they aim to displace fossil fuels, manage forests sustainably and help decarbonize tough sectors.
  • Enviva and DOE, which administers the credit, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

What's next: We could see an announcement about who's getting the 48C credit as soon as March 31.

