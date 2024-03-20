Share on email (opens in new window)

Progressives want to prevent biomass companies from qualifying for the IRA's advanced energy tax credit. Why it matters: Biomass' potential climate benefits have long been a subject of dispute among climate advocates, and Southern states produce lots of wood pellets for export.

Driving the news: Green groups and Hill Democrats are campaigning with the Biden administration to stop wood pellet companies from claiming the credit.

Rep. Don Beyer led a letter to DOE and the IRS arguing that giving the industry the incentive would go against the administration's environmental justice commitments.

"Industrial-scale wood bioenergy producers — which operate wood pellet mills in the U.S. Southeast and then export pellets to biomass power plants in Europe and Asia — do not meet our climate goals," the Democrats wrote.

They pointed to Enviva, the world's largest wood pellet producer, which said last year it had applied for 48C (the company recently filed for bankruptcy).

What they're saying: "We've seen, in rural America, wood pellets leading to deforestation and hurting communities. That has given me concern," Rep. Ro Khanna, who signed the letter, told Axios.

Danna Smith, executive director of the Dogwood Alliance, said she's seeing policymakers "actually take note of this industry.

"I think this is a really opportune time for the administration to course-correct its position," she said.

The other side: Not all Democrats are on board with the anti-biomass push.

Rep. Jared Huffman, for example, said he's not a biomass "purist" and that it "can be done in a way that's acceptable."

Enviva and other biomass companies say they aim to displace fossil fuels, manage forests sustainably and help decarbonize tough sectors.

Enviva and DOE, which administers the credit, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

What's next: We could see an announcement about who's getting the 48C credit as soon as March 31.