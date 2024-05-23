Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking for yet another Justice Department probe of oil companies. Why it matters: Democrats are escalating a series of allegations about industry misconduct, as they stare down summer gasoline prices ahead of the election.

The big picture: This request — and a separate joint investigation from the Budget and Finance committees — could eventually uncover misconduct or embarrassing internal information. But for now, the investigations are going to be limited.

There's no guarantee DOJ will take up the investigations. And while Senate committees could issue subpoenas, they'd need 60 votes to enforce them.

The important question is how deeply Democrats will pursue this after the election — if they win.

Driving the news: Schumer said today he plans to send a letter to the Justice Department next week "calling on them to investigate and prosecute collusion and price fixing that may have increased gasoline, fuel and energy costs."

The probe, he said, should be "based on the report done by the FTC" when the agency allowed the $60 billion Exxon-Pioneer merger.

Regulators kept ex-Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield off the board and alleged that he attempted to collude with OPEC+ officials to reduce output.

Zoom in: Budget and Finance are looking into former President Trump asking oil executives for $1 billion in exchange for regulatory rollbacks.

Top Dems are also trying to get DOJ to take up the Hill investigation of oil greenwashing and the industry's role in spreading misinformation about climate change.

The other side: API spokesperson Andrea Woods dismissed the new committee investigation as a political stunt and said the group's "policy priorities are clear."