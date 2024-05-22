Share on email (opens in new window)

Democrats are asking the Justice Department to investigate oil companies for deceptive climate claims after a multiyear investigation, Nick writes. Why it matters: This doesn't guarantee a tobacco-style federal case, but Democrats are offering access to thousands of internal industry documents gathered via subpoena.

Driving the news: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland today to "formally refer" their climate disinformation probe to the feds.

Whitehouse suggested they'd let DOJ examine documents the committees haven't put out publicly: "We also let them know that there's a whole lot more documents for them to look to if they wish."

Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zoom in: The Democrats allege oil companies are "using deceptive practices to entrench the use of fossil fuels."

That includes selling natural gas as a "bridge fuel" and advertising low-carbon technology despite internal doubts about its viability.

The other side: API spokesperson Andrea Woods said the move is "another unfounded political charade to distract from persistent inflation and America's need for more energy, including oil and natural gas."

Others involved in the inquiry — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, BP, Shell, Exxon and Chevron — didn't immediately respond to comment requests.

Our thought bubble: This is but one part of the fresh election-year pressure Democrats are putting on the oil industry.