The fight over IRA money in the farm bill is taking center stage again.
Why it matters: Republicans have long sought to repurpose the IRA's climate and conservation funds, a sticking point that has the potential to derail all sorts of bipartisan priorities.
State of play: Both ag committees released outlines of their farm bill proposals this month.
What's next: A group of House Democrats told reporters Wednesday they're gearing up to fight that effort as the House moves to the markup phase.
