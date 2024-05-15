Share on email (opens in new window)

The fight over IRA money in the farm bill is taking center stage again. Why it matters: Republicans have long sought to repurpose the IRA's climate and conservation funds, a sticking point that has the potential to derail all sorts of bipartisan priorities.

State of play: Both ag committees released outlines of their farm bill proposals this month.

The House is proposing to reallocate unspent IRA money and remove the law's "climate sideboards to restore the locally led nature of conservation programs."

We still haven't seen bill text from the House, but it could come any day now.

What's next: A group of House Democrats told reporters Wednesday they're gearing up to fight that effort as the House moves to the markup phase.

Asked whether the dispute over IRA money could derail the entire farm bill, Senate Ag Ranking Member John Boozman simply said, "Yes."

"I would like to move those conservation dollars into the farm bill," he said. "I just want it to be in actual practices that our farmers use."

