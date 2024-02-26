Share on email (opens in new window)

House Ag Republicans seem to have settled on an IRA farm bill strategy: Rescind as much of it as they can. Why it matters: They're committed to moving climate-specific money to broader conservation spending after pitching the idea in negotiations with Democrats over the past year.

Democrats, of course, call this a non-starter.

This fight couldn't come at a more precarious time. Congress is struggling to move past appropriations to the new farm bill, as the last iteration expires Sept. 30.

Speaker Mike Johnson had hoped to bring up the farm bill in December.

Driving the news: Ag Republicans are moving forward with taking all unspent IRA "climate-smart" money and "reinvesting" it into the broader conservation baseline in the bill, GOP aides told Axios last week.

This includes about $14.4 billion in IRA funds, according to slides from a GOP PowerPoint presentation shared with Axios.

They'd "reinvest" roughly $8 billion in funds to USDA conservation programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) that aren't solely climate-centric.

Then the "balance of rescinded [IRA] funds" would be used for other priorities like trade promotion and "the safety net," per the presentation.

Flashback: In December, Ag Chair Glenn Thompson said he wanted to move a new farm bill around this time.

What they're saying: One GOP aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the IRA's approach is too "top-down."

"[There's] frustration with the climate sideboards," the aide said. "The secret sauce, the main reason why the conservation programs are so successful, is that they're locally led. … You're taking that locally led opportunity away."

The other side: Democrats in both chambers have been trying to find a compromise; farm bills historically have been bipartisan.

But House Ag Ranking Member David Scott said in a recent op-ed that following the GOP approach on climate funding would be as likely as Republicans accepting the end of the Trump tax cuts.

A Dem committee spox said in a statement: "House Democrats have been quite clear when it comes to IRA conservation funds: it should be spent on climate-smart conservation, as intended."

Enviromental groups, meanwhile, are putting their focus on preserving the climate-focused funds.

"We really believe these climate-smart agriculture practices are helping farmers," said Andrew Lentz, EDF's director of federal affairs for agriculture policy.

What we're hearing: GOP Ag committee staff brought up this Debbie Stabenow quote about the IRA adding "some baseline to the farm bill."