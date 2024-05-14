Share on email (opens in new window)

Reactions to FERC's regional planning rule showed how difficult it will be to bridge the political divide on the issue. Why it matters: The rule could help usher in a wave of big power line development, but it's not a panacea.

Driving the news: The commission, as expected, approved the rule on a 2–1 vote, with a handful of tweaks from the initial proposal two years ago.

The final rule requires transmission providers to plan out 20 years into the future.

And they'll have to use a slate of economic indicators — like alleviating grid congestion and extreme weather mitigation — when determining who pays for power lines.

Here's a good example of how the politics have played out: