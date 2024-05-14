Reactions to FERC's regional planning ruleshowed how difficult it will be to bridge the political divide on the issue.
Why it matters: The rule could help usher in a wave of big power line development, but it's not a panacea.
Driving the news: The commission, as expected, approved the rule on a 2–1 vote, with a handful of tweaks from the initial proposal two years ago.
The final rule requires transmission providers to plan out 20 years into the future.
And they'll have to use a slate of economic indicators — like alleviating grid congestion and extreme weather mitigation — when determining who pays for power lines.
Here's a good example of how the politics have played out:
Sen. Kevin Cramer said the rule came at the "behest of radical environmentalists" and argued that it would lead to the heavily renewables-powered "grid that Democrats dream about."
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that after Democrats failed to enact transmission policy in the IRA debate, they "persisted and found another path through FERC."
And then the sniping started. After Schumer said that Congress likely won't do permitting legislation this year, Sen. John Barrasso issued a statement: "If permitting reform is dead, Senator Schumer and Senate Democrats killed it."