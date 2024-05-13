Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Schumer: Permitting bill "virtually impossible"

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said today that getting anything done on permitting this Congress will be "virtually impossible."

Why it matters: The outlook for a permitting bill has looked increasingly bleak since the beginning of this year.

  • But Schumer's comments to reporters today add new weight to FERC's landmark transmission planning rule and the Biden administration's attempts to speed permitting.

Driving the news: Schumer said he's supportive of Joe Manchin and John Barrasso's efforts to draft a permitting bill.

  • But, he said, "I've told Joe Manchin it's going to be virtually impossible to get something done."

Zoom in: The remark came in a press call Schumer arranged to celebrate the FERC transmission rule, approved in a 2-1 vote in the commission's meeting this morning.

  • The New York Democrat had been pressing FERC to finish up the rule, and he said he sees it as an "alternative" to congressional action.
  • "With the Republicans in the Senate being so strongly against transmission, and now with a House Republican majority, I think FERC was the necessary and really only way to go, until maybe things will change after the election."
