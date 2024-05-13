Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said today that getting anything done on permitting this Congress will be "virtually impossible."
Why it matters: The outlook for a permitting bill has looked increasingly bleak since the beginning of this year.
But Schumer's comments to reporters today add new weight to FERC's landmark transmission planning rule and the Biden administration's attempts to speed permitting.
Driving the news: Schumer said he's supportive of Joe Manchin and John Barrasso's efforts to draft a permitting bill.
But, he said, "I've told Joe Manchin it's going to be virtually impossible to get something done."
Zoom in: The remark came in a press call Schumer arranged to celebrate the FERC transmission rule, approved in a 2-1 vote in the commission's meeting this morning.
The New York Democrat had been pressing FERC to finish up the rule, and he said he sees it as an "alternative" to congressional action.
"With the Republicans in the Senate being so strongly against transmission, and now with a House Republican majority, I think FERC was the necessary and really only way to go, until maybe things will change after the election."