Sen. Dan Sullivan says he'll immediately push to reverse the Biden administration's auto emissions standards due out this week. Why it matters: It's another Congressional Review Act battle that could consume the Hill for days and play into the larger battle over President Biden's energy policy.

Driving the news: Sullivan said he and Sen. Pete Ricketts would introduce a CRA resolution as soon as the rules are finalized.

"A number of us view that this is going to be, in essence, a de facto ban on internal combustion engines," he said during a news conference at CERAWeek (h/t to Axios' Ben Geman).

Context: The tailpipe rules, expected as soon as Wednesday, would be the toughest ever and would help spur the transition to EVs.

EPA initially proposed to effectively make most new car sales electric by 2030, though the agency is expected to ease the requirements.

