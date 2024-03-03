Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
The first funding minibus is out. It's largely what we expected, but uranium money made the package, and there are a few notable riders.
Why it matters: Lawmakers are expected to vote in the coming days on the package to avert a government shutdown.
Driving the news: EPA would get $9.2 billion, a nearly 10 percent cut from fiscal 2023 levels.
The bill includes $2.7 billion in reprogrammed infrastructure money for enriched uranium supplies.
Zoom in: Inside the package are a few riders representing policy wins for both sides of the aisle.