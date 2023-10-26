Share on email (opens in new window)

The House passed its energy and water spending bill this afternoon, inching it another step closer to funding the government for fiscal 2024.

Why it matters: Republicans are using this bill to slash key renewable energy programs and cut more than $5 billion from the IRA. That's a tough starting point in a negotiation with Senate Democrats.

Driving the news: The bill passed on a 210-199 vote.

The bill, the fifth spending measure to win House approval, would provide a slight boost to overall Energy Department spending, up to roughly $48 billion — mostly for defense-related programs.

But it would massively chop budgets at the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

The rule, passed by the House early this month before the speaker fight, also slashed an additional $1 billion from EERE, leaving it at $2 billion — almost $1.5 billion below fiscal 2023 levels.

Between the lines: It's the first move for new Speaker Mike Johnson, who's hoping to finish up the individual spending bills and move another CR come Nov. 17.

Zoom in: Lawmakers approved a series of GOP amendments to block Biden administration energy policies.

They include provisions to halt DOE's Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap and energy efficiency standards and to curb the use of the social cost of greenhouse gases.

That's on top of a series of partisan policy riders already in the base bill. That stuff isn't likely to fly with Senate Democrats, but it'll be a negotiating wedge.

The House also signed off on an amendment from Rep. Joe Neguse to give an additional $1 million to the Bureau of Reclamation for Colorado River programs.

What we're watching: The Senate version is, unsurprisingly, more expensive.