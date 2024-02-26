Geothermal power is getting some vocal backing on the Hill as the industry looks for money and permitting changes to scale up. Why it matters: It's a battle of priorities as lawmakers try to finalize the fiscal 2024 spending bills — and geothermal might just get the support its advocates are seeking.

Driving the news: Sen. Alex Padilla and four other Democrats wrote to appropriators last week asking them to include $118 million for DOE's Geothermal Technologies Office in the final energy-water bill.

They say $100 million of that total should be earmarked to support enhanced geothermal systems, or EGS, demonstration projects.

That's in line with what the Senate included in its version of the bill.

The House bill also includes $100 million for EGS demonstrations, so it might just be a wish come true, despite the political grappling that's delayed the approps process four months already.

The big picture: Current DOE and water program spending expires Friday, and lawmakers don't appear close to a deal.

Republicans now privately expect a government shutdown, Axios' Juliegrace Brufke reported last week.

In other geothermal news, we've seen a couple of notable bill introductions recently that could juice the conversation around permitting (we wrote about that last year).