What CMR's exit means for energy

Cathy McMorris Rodgers' decision not to seek re-election deprives the House of a warrior for hydropower — and a key figure in the GOP's slow departure from outright climate denial.

Why it matters: Her departure is a serious energy brain drain after energy subcommittee chair Jeff Duncan also announced he wouldn't seek re-election.

And remember, environment subcommittee chair Bill Johnson also went to the exits last month for a plum university gig.

Zoom in: CMR is a fierce defender of her state's hydropower industry and has been pushing in this Congress to pass her hydro permitting overhaul.

This departure will put even more pressure on hydropower stakeholders to get a deal done before the end of this Congress on their priority legislation.

If she's gone and Congress lacks a similarly powerful GOP hydro champion, it's an open question whether the industry will get preferential language into future permitting deals.

The industry still has Senate Commerce chair Maria Cantwell, but it's unclear if Democrats will maintain control of that chamber in this year's elections.

What we're watching: The race to replace her.

Bob Latta and Brett Guthrie are reportedly early candidates.

Between the lines: First elected in 2004, McMorris Rodgers rose through the House as part of former Speaker John Boehner's leadership team.

While she's certainly not a climate hawk, she falls closer to the middle of the GOP conference, as the party has edged further to the right.

She has nonetheless been a prominent attack dog for the GOP on the Biden administration's energy policy, most recently with a subpoena threat to DOE's Jigar Shah.

What she's saying: "We will spend this year honoring the [Energy and Commerce] Committee's rich history — plowing the hard ground necessary to legislate on solutions to make people's lives better and ensure America wins the future," she said in a statement.