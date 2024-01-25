E&C subpoena threat spotlight
1 hour ago
House Republicans are threatening to subpoena Jigar Shah, director of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office.
Why it matters: The hunt for a new Solyndra-like political scandal is coming for perhaps the staunchest defender of President Biden's domestic decarbonization financing.
Driving the news: House E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote Shah Wednesday threatening "compulsory measures" if Shah's office didn't provide information Republicans had previously requested.
- At issue, per Republicans: A conditional loan commitment to Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycling startup; a partial loan guarantee to Sunnova, a residential solar company; and Shah's experience working with the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable, which is essentially a renewables industry ensemble of CEOs.
The other side: Shah declined to comment, directing Axios to DOE's media team. It said the agency had already provided information to Republicans.
- "We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals of advancing next-generation technologies, lowering energy costs, and creating new, high-quality jobs in communities across the nation," a spokesperson said.