House Republicans are threatening to subpoena Jigar Shah, director of the Energy Department's Loan Programs Office.

Why it matters: The hunt for a new Solyndra-like political scandal is coming for perhaps the staunchest defender of President Biden's domestic decarbonization financing.

Driving the news: House E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote Shah Wednesday threatening "compulsory measures" if Shah's office didn't provide information Republicans had previously requested.

At issue, per Republicans: A conditional loan commitment to Li-Cycle, a lithium-ion battery recycling startup; a partial loan guarantee to Sunnova, a residential solar company; and Shah's experience working with the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable, which is essentially a renewables industry ensemble of CEOs.

The other side: Shah declined to comment, directing Axios to DOE's media team. It said the agency had already provided information to Republicans.