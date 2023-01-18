"Solyndra" search impacts GOP districts

This story originally appeared in a special pre-launch edition of Axios Pro Energy Policy. For more scoops and sharp analysis like this, sign up to join the waitlist.

House Republicans' search for a bad Biden climate investment could blow up in their faces — because it may be about to hit firms in their own districts.

Why it matters: Republicans are scouring for a Solyndra-level energy money mishap with a national security lens, seeking to expose risks from funding firms tied to China — but some of the firms on their potential target list are bringing jobs and money to red districts.

Driving the news: House Science, Space and Technology Chairman Frank Lucas sent a letter in December to the Energy Department asking why it's funding Microvast — a Texas-based company with Chinese and U.S. operations now building a manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

Microvast's plant is in Clarksville, Tenn., a city represented by Freedom Caucus member Mark Green, who celebrated the project's announcement.

DOE told Axios its funding decisions follow "a rigorous merit review process" intended to "position the nation to out-compete on the global stage."

Microvast said in a statement that it’s "an American company" that is trying to combat the country's "reliance on Chinese manufacturers."

Green's office declined to comment on Microvast, but said the congressman "has been deeply concerned by the Chinese Communist Party's influence in American manufacturing companies."

Zoom in: The letter asked about funding to 19 other companies, including some with minor ties to China that also benefit GOP strongholds.

Take Group14 Technologies, which is building its second factory in Moses Lake, Wash., a town repped by Congressional Western Caucus chair Dan Newhouse.

One Group14 investor is ATL, a Japanese-owned company headquartered in Hong Kong in ventures with China battery giant CATL. Group14 says ATL is a minor investor with no board seat.

There's also Talon Metals. That company is developing a nickel mine in Pete Stauber's Minnesota district and a refinery in North Dakota — an at-large district that's represented by Kelly Armstrong.

Talon's project partner is Rio Tinto, a mega-miner that's roughly 14% owned by a China-backed company and whose iron ore business is intertwined with China. A majority of its shares are held in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

"This illustrates just how important it is — and how difficult it will be — to extract China completely from critical mineral supply chains," said Abby Wulf, a mineral security expert with D.C. nonprofit Securing America's Future Energy.

What they're saying: Companies cited in the letter, including Talon and others, told Axios they're open to briefing the committee on their operations.