Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Senate is getting its own fusion energy caucus.

Why it matters: It could boost support for the big federal funding that the industry wants to help it commercialize its technologies over the next decade.

Driving the news: Sen. Martin Heinrich will lead the caucus with a yet-to-be-determined Republican co-chair.

Initial members include Todd Young, Kirsten Gillibrand and Angus King.

Heinrich held an early launch event last week with a few other Senate Democrats and members of the House Fusion Caucus.

"What our role should be is in thinking through how DOE can accelerate, shorten timelines, be a good partner to private-sector industry," Heinrich told Axios as he sat in his antler-lined Hart office.

Zoom in: The fusion industry wants Congress to focus more on commercialization funding and materials science for fusion.

Part of the conversation on the Hill, Heinrich said, is about how to make that shift, with many existing programs at DOE focused on earlier-stage science.

"When you look at the capital that's moved into fusion as a business model, you can tell that we're starting to make that transition from physics to engineering," he said.

Of note: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission last year voted to regulate fusion differently than that for conventional fission reactors, which could enable fusion projects to get licensed much more quickly.