Biofuels will be allowed to qualify for the IRA's tax credit for producing "sustainable" aviation fuel, the Treasury Department announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's a win for Big Ag, major airlines and farm-state lawmakers — all of whom leaned hard on Treasury to allow flexibility in what fuels can qualify for the credit.

But it's likely to invite criticism from environmentalists and others that may wage legal challenges.

Driving the news: The department released guidance for the credit this morning that will allow a wide variety of crop-based fuels to qualify.

It's doing so by allowing the emissions of these fuels to be measured with a model — known as GREET — previously used for the federal renewable fuel standard.

GREET in its current form is a less stringent model than the international standard explicitly referenced in the IRA for measuring emissions.

The law did say alternate models could be used, but they must be "similar."

Catch up quick: The IRA created a tax break for companies producing "sustainable" airplane fuel, or SAF.

To qualify, a firm must certify its products result in at least 50% fewer lifecycle emissions than traditional jet fuel.

A bipartisan barrage of pro-ag lobbying followed suit, as senators, ethanol producers, airliners and more pleaded for the GREET model to be considered "similar."

That's despite concerns that opening the credit to lots of biofuel might complicate any climate benefits of the program.

The other side: The National Association of Truck Stop Operators recently told Axios it might sue over Treasury using GREET because it could divert fuel products away from their members.

"I anticipate that if Treasury comes out with guidance or any type of policy that threatens to prompt feedstock to migrate away from over-the-road use cases, towards aviation, I think it's safe to assume that we'll litigate that," said NATSO legislative director David Fialkov.

What we're watching: The Biden team promises to have an updated version of the GREET model for the tax credit by sometime in March.