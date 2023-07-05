Bipartisan support is bubbling behind the airline industry in a fight over when plane fuel is "sustainable" enough to benefit from IRA funding.

Why it matters: Airlines say a wonky dispute over modeling will determine how much "sustainable" fuel they can buy — a key part of their climate change goals.

Driving the news: Sixteen senators sent a letter to the Treasury Department on June 16 urging it to allow the use of a U.S.-made model for determining how much "sustainable aviation fuel" (SAF) can qualify for a new IRA tax credit.

The lawmakers' preferred tool, known as GREET, was created by Argonne National Laboratory and is supported by fuel producers and the airline industry.

The letter warns of "dire consequences" if there is not a "science-based, United States government-developed model" for companies to qualify for the SAF credit.

Democratic heavy hitters are on the letter: Ag Chair Debbie Stabenow, Appropriations Chair Patty Murray, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chair Gary Peters and Majority Whip Dick Durbin.

It's also signed by GOP Minority Whip John Thune and farm-state Republicans Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley and Deb Fischer.

Catch up quick: The Inflation Reduction Act created a $1.25-per-gallon credit for producers of SAF — essentially jet fuel without petroleum that produces less CO2 than what usually powers planes.

To be considered SAF, the fuel must be certified as reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions at least 50%. The credit can increase up to $1.75 for additional emissions cuts beyond 50%.

Here's the hangup — the lifecycle must be calculated using either a model created by the International Civil Aviation Organization or a "similar methodology," according to the text of the IRA.

Yes, but: Climate-focused advocacy groups, like EDF and Rocky Mountain Institute, have told Treasury in comment letters that GREET may not be as comprehensive or comparable to the ICAO rubric to be a "methodology" on its own.

Zoom in: The lawmakers' letter was led by Tammy Duckworth, who recently introduced a bill with GOP senators to codify GREET as a preferred model for certifying when plane fuel is "sustainable."

She told Jael in mid-June that the FAA reauthorization and NDAA are two avenues she's eyeing for trying to shepherd policies boosting cleaner plane fuel.

Between the lines: Using the GREET model would enable more "feedstocks" and "technologies" to qualify for the IRA benefit, said Lauren Riley, chief sustainability officer at United Airlines.

"It really [would be] a widening of the playing field for the alternative fuels," she told Axios.

Riley noted that the credit expires at the end of 2024 and that six months into enactment the credit's sweep is still unclear.

What we're watching: Treasury "expects to issue additional guidance in the coming months," department spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl said in a statement.