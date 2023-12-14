The Treasury Department is irritating some in the mining industry with its implementation of the IRA's advanced manufacturing tax credit.

Why it matters: The language would put guardrails on the mineral aspects of the credit to protect against double-dipping.

Driving the news: Treasury released proposed rulemaking text Thursday clarifying regulatory definitions that were necessary for companies to know if they qualify for the tax credit, which is known as 45X.

Treasury outlined what business expenses will count toward a 10% write-off for producers of "critical minerals" and electrode active material (a.k.a. stuff used to make battery cathodes and anodes).

The agency said a wide range of costs faced by companies would apply, including overhead, labor and electricity.

But the specific cost of the direct extraction of raw materials won't count toward the credit.

Zoom in: Treasury decided not to include direct extraction for multiple reasons, including to avoid credits getting counted more than once.

"If material costs are included in production costs for an applicable critical mineral … such material costs could make up a significant share of the cost of producing the applicable critical mineral," the department said in the proposal.

It's taking comments on how to include those costs in the future without such risks.

What they're saying: The National Mining Association, which represents coal and hardrock mining companies, didn't get what it wanted with this language.

"This guidance fails to uphold Congress's intent to incentivize the secure and reliable mineral supply chains we need," NMA president Rich Nolan said in a statement.

The other side: The BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor and environmental groups, cheered the guidance.

"The Department of the Treasury has done an excellent job setting this program up for success. I can't think of a better way to wrap up the year," executive director Jason Walsh said.

Zoom in: Treasury also clarified an apparent issue with the IRA's definition of graphite for the purposes of using the credit.