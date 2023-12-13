Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here are a few interesting provisions in House Democrats' newly unveiled transmission and permitting legislation.

Why it matters: It's got extremely long odds in this Congress. But ideas from the Clean Electricity and Transmission Acceleration Act could be in the mix in a permitting package or another energy bill.

💵 1. Transmission credit: CETA would create a new investment tax credit of up to 30% for building new transmission or modifying existing lines.

It's a version of a proposal Sen. Martin Heinrich has been shopping for a while to help pay for big, expensive projects needed to get more low carbon power on the grid.

🥩 2. Beefing up FERC: The bill would try to support hiring more expert staff at FERC via direct appointment by the chair and authority for a new compensation plan.

Notably, there's bipartisan support around the Hill to staff up the Nuclear Regulatory Commission — another independent energy regulator — to deal with the next generation of nuclear licensing.

⚡️ 3. Transformer money: The legislation would authorize $2.1 billion through the Defense Production Act to address the electric transformer shortage.

President Biden has already invoked the DPA for this purpose, but the provision would be an effort to put real money behind it.

🔦 4. Right my way: Another provision would direct the Federal Highway Administration to issue a report on siting high-voltage power lines along highway rights-of-way.