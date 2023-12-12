Curtis in May. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. John Curtis is working with Energy and Commerce staff on changes to the PROVE IT Act ahead of likely House introduction next year.

Why it matters: Lawmakers talked up this bill at COP28, and some hope it can lay the groundwork for a U.S. carbon border tariff.

Driving the news: Curtis said he's had a meeting with E&C Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and her staff about "things the staff would like to see in the bill."

"If we can get those right, it dramatically increases the likelihood of a hearing," he told Axios outside the House chamber.

Curtis said he and cosponsor Scott Peters are unlikely to file the bill before the end of the year, but he's optimistic he can get E&C to hold a hearing.

Context: PROVE IT, introduced in the Senate by Chris Coons and Kevin Cramer, would direct federal agencies to study the emissions intensity of industrial goods produced in the U.S. and abroad.