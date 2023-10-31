Share on email (opens in new window)

Laura Daniel-Davis will serve as acting deputy Interior secretary after the departure of Tommy Beaudreau, the agency said today.

Why it matters: It could further inflame Interior's relationship with the Hill.

Flashback: Daniel-Davis was nominated to be assistant secretary for land and minerals management but faced intense opposition from Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin.

She's been effectively performing that duty at the agency — without the Senate confirming her — since 2021.

"There are few people who have been by my side more over the past two and a half years than Laura, and I am so grateful that she has agreed to step into this role as we work together to implement President Biden's ambitious and historic agenda," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

What they're saying: "This is a mistake. She's already been rejected by the United States Senate," Sen. John Barrasso told reporters.