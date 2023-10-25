Smith speaks in May. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for Just Majority

Senate Democrats really don't want the Biden administration to strike a minerals trade deal with Indonesia.

Why it matters: Such a deal with Indonesia could help more EVs qualify for the IRA's consumer tax credit — but would create a potential political quagmire over fair trade and human rights.

Catch up quick: The IRA included a requirement in the 30D EV consumer credit that cars could qualify only if they used batteries with a certain amount of minerals from countries with U.S. free trade agreements.

Since the law was enacted, the U.S. has signed a minerals-centric FTA with Japan, which we told you in May invoked ire from fair trade hawks.

Driving the news: Nine senators, led by Tina Smith, wrote Biden officials late Tuesday listing "several concerns" about the potential for a minerals FTA, which the Indonesian government is reportedly seeking.

Signatories to the letter included Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin and swing-state Democrats, including John Fetterman, Sherrod Brown and Tammy Baldwin, along with Republicans Kevin Cramer, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy.

Along with various environmental and humanitarian concerns, such an agreement "without the involvement of Congress" would "undermine the intent" of the legislative body, lawmakers wrote.

"Given the extraordinary taxpayer resources at play, we strongly believe that eligibility for the critical minerals credit must prioritize domestic producers and existing free trade agreement partners."

What we're watching: U.S. engagement at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, where Indonesia is involved in multilateral trade talks.