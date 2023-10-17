Share on email (opens in new window)

Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers is sounding positive about the nuclear permitting bill the Senate stuck into the NDAA.

Why it matters: Support from E&C, which has jurisdiction in the House, will be important to getting the ADVANCE Act through conference talks.

Driving the news: "We're very interested, very encouraged to see the reforms to nuclear permitting," Rodgers told Nick as she strolled into a GOP meeting last week.

"We're looking at it now and hope to be able to move forward on some language."

Flashback: The Senate added ADVANCE as an amendment to its defense bill during floor consideration in July.