McMorris Rodgers upbeat on nuclear permitting in NDAA

Nick Sobczyk

McMorris Rodgers speaks at a press conference in July. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers is sounding positive about the nuclear permitting bill the Senate stuck into the NDAA.

Why it matters: Support from E&C, which has jurisdiction in the House, will be important to getting the ADVANCE Act through conference talks.

Driving the news: "We're very interested, very encouraged to see the reforms to nuclear permitting," Rodgers told Nick as she strolled into a GOP meeting last week.

  • "We're looking at it now and hope to be able to move forward on some language."

Flashback: The Senate added ADVANCE as an amendment to its defense bill during floor consideration in July.

  • The bill would cut licensing fees for advanced reactors and aim to make it easier for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to hire the staff it needs to permit them.
  • It also includes authorizations for legacy mining cleanup and provisions to speed up siting of nuclear projects at former brownfield sites.
