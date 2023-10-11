Scalise energy staffers to know

Share on email (opens in new window)

Scalise talks to reporters at the Capitol Wednesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Steve Scalise isn't House Speaker yet, but his roster of policy aides will likely become even more influential in the coming months.

Why it matters: Scalise is an energy state lawmaker who both the fossil fuel industry and conservative climate advocates think they can work with.

His staff will help shape the GOP's thinking on these issues behind the scenes — if Scalise wins the speakership on the House floor.

Here's an early look at the Scalise staffers to know:

1. Francis Brooke, policy director

Details: Brooke is well known in GOP policy circles, having worked for Mitch McConnell and later as an energy adviser in the Trump White House.

He's Scalise's lead on energy issues and would likely be a big player in any future negotiation on environmental permitting.

The former pitcher on the Northwestern baseball team has a lengthy resume and got lots of plaudits from the folks we've been talking to around town.

"Francis is seasoned. He's deep in policy expertise and has a tremendous amount of experience at a pretty senior level," said George David Banks, who worked with Brooke in the Trump White House.

2. Megan Bel Miller, chief of staff in Scalise's personal office

Details: Miller has done two stints with Scalise, according to her LinkedIn page, and spent five years as his legislative director.

She also helped lead the Republican Study Committee when Scalise was chair.

In 2013, she left for the government affairs shop for the National Ocean Industries Association — a top trade group for offshore oil, gas and wind.

She returned to the Hill to work for Scalise again in 2017.

3. Brett Horton, chief of staff in the Majority Leader's office

Details: Horton first took the role in 2015, when Scalise was the GOP whip.

He's also worked as floor director and staffed Scalise on the RSC.

Horton's got tons of leadership experience, and he could be influential in guiding the GOP Conference through approps and policy bills on the floor.

Of note: This is all contingent on the House floor vote, and there are still plenty of unknowns there.

At least three Republicans plan to back other candidates, and there's still a list of undecideds, per Axios' Andrew Solender.

Plus, we all know staff likes to respect the name on the door. We'd point you back to our dive into Scalise and Jim Jordan's energy records.

What we're watching: Any staff shuffling, especially for the policy folks from McCarthy's leadership office.