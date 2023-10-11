Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Scalise energy staffers to know

Nick Sobczyk
Steve Scalise talks to reporters

Scalise talks to reporters at the Capitol Wednesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Steve Scalise isn't House Speaker yet, but his roster of policy aides will likely become even more influential in the coming months.

Why it matters: Scalise is an energy state lawmaker who both the fossil fuel industry and conservative climate advocates think they can work with.

  • His staff will help shape the GOP's thinking on these issues behind the scenes — if Scalise wins the speakership on the House floor.

Here's an early look at the Scalise staffers to know:

1. Francis Brooke, policy director

Details: Brooke is well known in GOP policy circles, having worked for Mitch McConnell and later as an energy adviser in the Trump White House.

  • He's Scalise's lead on energy issues and would likely be a big player in any future negotiation on environmental permitting.
  • The former pitcher on the Northwestern baseball team has a lengthy resume and got lots of plaudits from the folks we've been talking to around town.
  • "Francis is seasoned. He's deep in policy expertise and has a tremendous amount of experience at a pretty senior level," said George David Banks, who worked with Brooke in the Trump White House.

2. Megan Bel Miller, chief of staff in Scalise's personal office

Details: Miller has done two stints with Scalise, according to her LinkedIn page, and spent five years as his legislative director.

  • She also helped lead the Republican Study Committee when Scalise was chair.
  • In 2013, she left for the government affairs shop for the National Ocean Industries Association — a top trade group for offshore oil, gas and wind.
  • She returned to the Hill to work for Scalise again in 2017.

3. Brett Horton, chief of staff in the Majority Leader's office

Details: Horton first took the role in 2015, when Scalise was the GOP whip.

  • He's also worked as floor director and staffed Scalise on the RSC.
  • Horton's got tons of leadership experience, and he could be influential in guiding the GOP Conference through approps and policy bills on the floor.

Of note: This is all contingent on the House floor vote, and there are still plenty of unknowns there.

  • At least three Republicans plan to back other candidates, and there's still a list of undecideds, per Axios' Andrew Solender.
  • Plus, we all know staff likes to respect the name on the door. We'd point you back to our dive into Scalise and Jim Jordan's energy records.

What we're watching: Any staff shuffling, especially for the policy folks from McCarthy's leadership office.

  • Emily Domenech has been McCarthy's energy policy lead, and she had a big hand in putting together H.R. 1 and other legislation Republicans have pursued so far this Congress.
  • We don't know yet where she and others will land, particularly given the purported tension between McCarthy and Scalise.
