Scalise energy staffers to know
Steve Scalise isn't House Speaker yet, but his roster of policy aides will likely become even more influential in the coming months.
Why it matters: Scalise is an energy state lawmaker who both the fossil fuel industry and conservative climate advocates think they can work with.
- His staff will help shape the GOP's thinking on these issues behind the scenes — if Scalise wins the speakership on the House floor.
Here's an early look at the Scalise staffers to know:
1. Francis Brooke, policy director
Details: Brooke is well known in GOP policy circles, having worked for Mitch McConnell and later as an energy adviser in the Trump White House.
- He's Scalise's lead on energy issues and would likely be a big player in any future negotiation on environmental permitting.
- The former pitcher on the Northwestern baseball team has a lengthy resume and got lots of plaudits from the folks we've been talking to around town.
- "Francis is seasoned. He's deep in policy expertise and has a tremendous amount of experience at a pretty senior level," said George David Banks, who worked with Brooke in the Trump White House.
2. Megan Bel Miller, chief of staff in Scalise's personal office
Details: Miller has done two stints with Scalise, according to her LinkedIn page, and spent five years as his legislative director.
- She also helped lead the Republican Study Committee when Scalise was chair.
- In 2013, she left for the government affairs shop for the National Ocean Industries Association — a top trade group for offshore oil, gas and wind.
- She returned to the Hill to work for Scalise again in 2017.
3. Brett Horton, chief of staff in the Majority Leader's office
Details: Horton first took the role in 2015, when Scalise was the GOP whip.
- He's also worked as floor director and staffed Scalise on the RSC.
- Horton's got tons of leadership experience, and he could be influential in guiding the GOP Conference through approps and policy bills on the floor.
Of note: This is all contingent on the House floor vote, and there are still plenty of unknowns there.
- At least three Republicans plan to back other candidates, and there's still a list of undecideds, per Axios' Andrew Solender.
- Plus, we all know staff likes to respect the name on the door. We'd point you back to our dive into Scalise and Jim Jordan's energy records.
What we're watching: Any staff shuffling, especially for the policy folks from McCarthy's leadership office.
- Emily Domenech has been McCarthy's energy policy lead, and she had a big hand in putting together H.R. 1 and other legislation Republicans have pursued so far this Congress.
- We don't know yet where she and others will land, particularly given the purported tension between McCarthy and Scalise.